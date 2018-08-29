“Empire” Filming in Joliet!
By Jess Samson
|
Aug 29, 2018 @ 6:04 AM

The Old Joliet prison is now open for tours and yesterday, Fox’s “Empire” was caught filming in front of the Old Joliet Prison!

