Employee At Joliet Nursing Home Dies Of Coronavirus

Apr 7, 2020 @ 7:29am
An employee of a Joliet nursing home is dead after contracting the coronavirus. The patient worked at Symphony of Joliet. Two residents at the Will County long-term care facility have also died of COVID-19. The first death was reported March 27th.  Information about the second resident’s death wasn’t released. The number of COVID-19 cases in Will County is 703 with 22 deaths. In DuPage County there are 715 cases with 22 deaths. Kane County has 234 cases with 15 deaths.

