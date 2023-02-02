Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon

Rod Baker Ford/md

Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.

Downtown Plainfield is working to promote arts and culture to include sculptures and murals including one along the CN bridge at Route 59 and Naperville/Plainfield Road near Nabby’s restaurant.