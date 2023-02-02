1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon

February 2, 2023 11:11AM CST
Share
Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon
Rod Baker Ford/md

Rod Baker Ford dealership along Route 30 in Plainfield has sat empty for months after it moved to another location in Plainfield. Village Mayor John Argoudelis says since the family owns the land, the Village doesn’t have much say as to what goes in there but received promising news yesterday. The mayor says there has been some interest and found out about a “possible end user” this week. Mayor Argoudelis says the property will be repurposed shortly.

Downtown Plainfield is working to promote arts and culture to include sculptures and murals including one along the CN bridge at Route 59 and Naperville/Plainfield Road near Nabby’s restaurant.

Popular Posts

1

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
2

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
3

World's Largest Hockey Stick Coming to Lockport Ice Arena
4

Judge Denies Joliet Man’s Motion to Reconsider Decision 90 Year Prison Sentence
5

Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago

Recent Posts