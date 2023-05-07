Enjoy Mom and Mother Nature on Mother’s Day weekend

Rent a canoe or kayak on Mother’s Day weekend at Monee Reservoir or take part in other Mother’s Day weekend activities being offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County on May 13 and 14. (Photo courtesy of Alan Bulava)

Treat mom to a special outing on Mother’s Day weekend or sign up for hiking, fishing or camping programs being offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County in May. Online program registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

Mother’s Day Weekend at Monee Reservoir: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Moms can enjoy their special weekend fishing, taking a pedalboat ride, kayaking or hiking the trail. Check in at the concession building to be treated to a small gift. Free, all ages.

Photography Bird Hike: 8:30-9:45 a.m. Saturday, May 13, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Kick off Migration Celebration with a guided photography hike along the best birding trails Four Rivers has to offer. Get tips from an expert photographer on how to capture your favorite birds. Bring your camera and take advantage of the busiest time of the year! Free, all ages.



World Migratory Bird Hike: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day at Monee Reservoir on this guided exploration of the preserve. Learn which birds stay and nest and which ones just use the site as a rest stop on their way north. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by May 12.

First Time Fishing: two sessions, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook. Learn the basic skills every angler needs to know, including how to put together a pole, tie a knot, bait a hook and cast. Safety and ethics will be discussed. Workshop participants will gain hands-on experience fishing along the lakes during the second hour. Everything needed for the program, including bait, is provided. Ages 7 or older; $5 per person.

Curious About Camping Part 1 – Intro to Camping: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Goodenow Grove Campground, Crete Township. Join naturalists in this three-part series to learn the basics of camping. Learn how to set up a tent and different methods for starting a campfire. Part 2, Campfire Cooking, is June 3, and Part 3, Campout!, is July 8-9. Free, all ages. Register for Part 1 by May 11. (Save the dates for Parts 2 and 3.) Free, all ages.

Mother’s Day Celebration at Hidden Lakes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook. Moms, enjoy your special day at Hidden Lakes. You can fish, hike, bike, picnic, or just lounge in the sun. Visit the Tackle Box and mention you are a mother to choose one complementary Mother’s Day gift, including nightcrawlers, coffee, ice cream or a promotional item. Free, all ages.



Hike with Mother Nature at Keepataw Preserve: 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, May 14, Keepataw Preserve, DuPage Township. Hike with mom this Mother’s Day and enjoy the sweeping bluff views, spring flowers and budding trees. A naturalist will point out plants and animals of interest, highlighting the moms of nature. Free, ages 8 or older. Register by May 12.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.