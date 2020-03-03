Enjoy Spring-Themed Bird and Animal Programs with the Forest Preserve District
Normally timid and elusive, the male woodcock puts on quite a show during his spring courtship ritual. Learn more about this fascinating species and hike to view courtship flights on March 14 during the Forest Preserve District of Will Count’s “Woodcock Walk” at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. (Photo via Shutterstock)
The Forest Preserve District of Will County schedules a wide variety of programs year-round.
ROMEOVILLE – “Senior Coffee Talk: Bird Migration,” 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, Isle a la Cache Museum. Take a look at which birds are heading into Will County and the best preserves at which to view them. After a brief presentation, participants can discuss all of their favorite birding topics, such as feeders, species and guides while sipping coffee. Weather permitting, there will be a short walk of less than 0.25 mile around the island to see some of the best birding opportunities. Free; ages 55 or older. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.
MONEE TOWNSHIP – “Morning Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, Monee Reservoir. Take a spring hike of 1.5 to 2 miles to look for robins, red-winged blackbirds, bluebirds, waterfowl, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, kinglets, brown creepers and more at Monee Reservoir and Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve. Free; ages 16 or older.
ROMEOVILLE – “Animal Olympics,” 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Isle a la Cache Museum. Learn about Illinois animals that excel at moving fast, balancing, hopping and more, and then test your own skills and strengths compared to what animals can do. Free; ages 5-9. Register by Thursday, March 12, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Woodcock Walk,” 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Plum Creek Nature Center. In early spring, the male woodcock leaves the safety of the forest to perform an extraordinary courtship performance as the sun sets. Spend the first part of the evening discovering just how amazing this bird is, then hike 1 mile to view the courtship flights of the male. Free; ages 7 or older. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.