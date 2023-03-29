Enjoy The Sunshine Today Because Friday Could Be Bring Severe Weather

Friday overnight into Friday evening could bring severe weather. A very strong early spring storm that can not only bring some heavy rain, but also hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. The initial showers and storms are set to arrive Friday morning around 2 a.m. or so and not yet be the severe storms predicted. The higher threat for severe storms could come later in the day around 5-6 p.m. and that line could include all threats above.

The National Weather Service says conditions appear to be shaping up for more severe weather in parts of the country this weekend. The agency says the Midwest, the Corn Belt and the South could see thunderstorms and possible tornadoes as early as Friday. Mississippi is still recovering from tornadoes this past weekend that claimed more than 20 lives. Tornado activity is typically the heaviest in May and June, but 2023 has already seen an unusually high number. The more than 160 tornadoes reported in January were the second most on record for the month.