Enter In Romeoville’s Holiday Card Contest
Have you always wanted your artwork to be seen by hundreds of people? Now’s your chance!
We’re seeking art for the front of our 2019 Romeoville Holiday Card. Submit your original artwork for a chance that it will be selected! Deadline to submit is October 4th.
Below are the rules for our 2019 Romeoville Holiday Card Contest:
- All ages eligible.
- Must be a Romeoville resident.
- Art size 4.25” x 5.5” (half of a standard sheet of paper) or able to be scaled down to fit those dimensions.
- Deadline to submit is Friday, October 4.
- Submit your art by emailing it to marketing@romeoville.org or dropping it off in person at Village Hall (1050 W. Romeo Road) attention: Marketing. Please include the name, age, and address of the artist.