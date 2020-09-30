Entire Joliet Fire Department Receives 2020 Firefighter of the Year Award
Courtesy/Joliet Fire Department Dive Team
Each year the Exchange Club of Joliet names a Firefighter of the Year based on nominations from the department for excellent or meritorious acts of service. In special circumstances, this award has been given to more than one firefighter. This year the Exchange Club awarded all members of the Joliet Fire Department as 2020 Firefighter of the Year. The nomination of the entire department was unprecedented in the history of the award. The department will be awarded with a virtual ceremony on October 6, 2020 and will be livestreamed to the Joliet Fire and City of Joliet Facebook pages.