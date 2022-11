Route 30 and I-55

A roll over crash has Route 30 ramp to northbound I-55 was closed. A crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene. Witnesses report a motorist was trying to make a left turn from Route 30 onto the ramp to I-55 northbound. That car flipped over and another may be in the field. Joliet police were on the scene, it reopened at about 6:30 a.m.