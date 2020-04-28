Essington Road Project Begins on Friday
Essington Road over the Rock Run Creek (between Ingalls Avenue and Theodore Street) will be reduced
to one lane of traffic in each direction for a bridge replacement project starting Friday, May 1st. The
pedestrian sidewalk will also be restricted to one side only during construction. It is anticipated that the
project will be completed in late 2020.
Traffic control will be in place for the duration of the project. Drivers should be prepared for delays and
are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the work zone, obey
the posted speed limit and signage, and watch for workers, flaggers or pedestrians.