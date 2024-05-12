Estranged Couple Dead In Murder-Suicide

On May 11, 2024, around 11:10 a.m., Officers responded to the 3400 block of Pandola Avenue for a report of a female being stabbed while in the street. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a 35-year-old female laying in the street with multiple stab wounds to her chest. Officers then located a 32-year-old male laying on the ground in a nearby driveway, also with multiple stab wounds to his chest. Officers learned that the male was the estranged husband of the female victim as they were in the process of a divorce.

Following a preliminary investigation of this incident, Officers determined that the male aggressor arrived at the female’s residence and a disturbance occurred, causing the female to run from the home. It is believed that the male chased after the female while armed with a kitchen knife. The male caught up to the victim in the street near the home and he began to stab her multiple times in the chest. Following this attack upon the victim, the male was observed by witnesses stabbing himself in the chest multiple times. The male was located by Officers on the ground in the driveway of the victim’s residence. The knife used in the attack was recovered by Officers.

The female victim and the male suspect were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where they both were pronounced deceased. Officers and Detectives conducted an extensive canvas of the neighborhood, which included speaking to witnesses of this incident. Per Illinois mandated reporting requirements, the Department of Children and Family Services was contacted after Officers determined that the couple’s three year-old son was at the residence during the incident. The child was not harmed. No other individuals were found to be at the home.

Identification of the male and female, and the manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. This was determined to be a targeted domestic-related incident and there is no threat to the community. This incident remains under active investigation.