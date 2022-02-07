      Weather Alert

European Leaders In Moscow, Washington On Ukraine Crisis

Feb 7, 2022 @ 7:45am

MOSCOW (AP) – International efforts to defuse the standoff over Ukraine have intensified, with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow for talks and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visiting Washington to coordinate policies. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day,” triggering a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost.” Russia has denied any plans of attacking its neighbor, but urged the U.S. and its allies not to accept Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations into NATO, halt weapons deployments there and roll back NATO forces from Eastern Europe. The U.S. and NATO reject those demands.

