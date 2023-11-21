Evanston Approves Plans To Rebuild NU’s Ryan Field
November 21, 2023 4:01PM CST
The city of Evanston is narrowly adopting plans to rebuild Northwestern University’s Ryan Field. The city council approved the proposal last night with the mayor being the deciding vote. NU is set to tear down Ryan Field and replace it with a new privately funded 800-million-dollar stadium that can also host concerts and other events. The university will also provide the city more than 150-million-dollars over 15 years.