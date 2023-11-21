1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Evanston Approves Plans To Rebuild NU's Ryan Field

November 21, 2023
The city of Evanston is narrowly adopting plans to rebuild Northwestern University’s Ryan Field.  The city council approved the proposal last night with the mayor being the deciding vote.  NU is set to tear down Ryan Field and replace it with a new privately funded 800-million-dollar stadium that can also host concerts and other events.  The university will also provide the city more than 150-million-dollars over 15 years.  

