Every Troy Science Teacher STEM-Certified

All of Troy School District 30-C’s 5th-8th grade science teachers are now STEM-certified. Back from left: Elisabeth VanderMeer, Nicole Barr, David Adjokatcher, Christine Pinter, Jeremy Huff, Shelley Hill. Front from left: Raylene Grossi, Erin Riess, Ruth Juhant, Colleen Fals. Not pictured: Kaylie Davis, Heather Giles, Rebekah Tazellar and Barbara Will-Henn.

All science teachers at William B. Orenic Intermediate School and Troy Middle School are now STEM-certified by the National Institute for STEM Education.

The STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math are particularly valued in education today for their relevance to jobs of the future.

Troy School District 30-C Director of Instruction and Professional Development, Jenna Woodland, said that through STEM education, Troy students will achieve a mastery of these 21st Century skills with real-world strategies and applications.

“Our teachers did a fantastic job with this program,” Woodland said, “and they stuck to the goal of completing it in one year. They really just rose to the occasion.”

The Troy fifth- through eighth-grade teachers achieved the certification through coursework, implementation of strategies in the classroom and consultations with a STEM coach.

“STEM is important for several reasons,” Woodland said. “There are many STEM-related jobs available in the market right now, and we don’t even know what jobs there are going to be in the future.”

The problem-solving and critical thinking processes of STEM education will help today’s students in tomorrow’s job market, Woodland said.

Troy Middle School science teacher and Science Club coach Raylene Grossi said she’s already put the knowledge she gained in the certification process to use.

“It’s a way for us to learn how to better engage our students in science and engineering principals in the classroom,” Grossi said. “We learned more ways to create that hands-on learning environment to get students excited about science.”

Troy School District 30-C STEM-certified teachers at William B. Orenic Intermediate School are Nicole Barr, Heather Giles, Shelley Hill, Christine Pinter, Erin Riess, Rebekah Tazelaar and Elisabeth VanderMeer.

Recently retired William B. Orenic Intermediate School science teacher Margie Corp also received STEM-certification.

Troy Middle School STEM-certified teachers are David Adjokatcher, Kaylie Davis, Colleen Fals, Raylene Grossi, Jeremy Huff, Ruth Juhant and Barbara Will-Henn.