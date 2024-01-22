1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Stabs A man at Joliet Laundromat

January 22, 2024 5:49AM CST
Share
Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Stabs A man at Joliet Laundromat
Oscar Nicolas Alonso Ortiz – photo courtesy Will County Sheriff’s Office

On January 20, 2024, at 12:46 PM, Officers responded to Route 30 Laundromat (905 Plainfield  Road) for a report of an individual that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, an Officer observed a  male in the laundromat parking lot holding a knife. The male dropped the knife when  commanded to do so by the Officer. He was placed into custody without incident and identified as Alonso Ortiz. The knife used in the attack was recovered by Officers.  

During this time, Officers learned that an 18-year-old male had been stabbed in the chest while outside of the laundromat and had already been transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical  Center in a private vehicle. Following a preliminary investigation, it was believed that Alonso  Ortiz was the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s girlfriend and that Alonso Ortiz had arrived and stabbed the victim with the knife while both were outside of the laundromat. 

Officers responded to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center and learned that the victim had  sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Alonso Ortiz was transported to the  Joliet Police Department for further questioning. The Will County State’s Attorney Office  approved the above listed charges following their review of this case. This was an isolated  incident and there is no danger to the public.  

Oscar Nicolas Alonso Ortiz (26, Joliet) was arrested,  processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Battery (3  Counts) and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.  

Popular Posts

1

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
2

Owner Will Be Responsible For Cost Of Clean-Up
3

Significant Winter Storm With Up to 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Will County
4

Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year
5

One Person Dead Following Crash on I-55 Over The Weekend

Recent Posts