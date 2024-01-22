Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Stabs A man at Joliet Laundromat

On January 20, 2024, at 12:46 PM, Officers responded to Route 30 Laundromat (905 Plainfield Road) for a report of an individual that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, an Officer observed a male in the laundromat parking lot holding a knife. The male dropped the knife when commanded to do so by the Officer. He was placed into custody without incident and identified as Alonso Ortiz. The knife used in the attack was recovered by Officers.

During this time, Officers learned that an 18-year-old male had been stabbed in the chest while outside of the laundromat and had already been transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center in a private vehicle. Following a preliminary investigation, it was believed that Alonso Ortiz was the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s girlfriend and that Alonso Ortiz had arrived and stabbed the victim with the knife while both were outside of the laundromat.

Officers responded to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center and learned that the victim had sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Alonso Ortiz was transported to the Joliet Police Department for further questioning. The Will County State’s Attorney Office approved the above listed charges following their review of this case. This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Oscar Nicolas Alonso Ortiz (26, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Battery (3 Counts) and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.