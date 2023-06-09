Ex-Cook Co Judge Accused Of Taking 250K From Elderly Man
June 9, 2023 12:00PM CDT
A former Cook County judge is accused of taking nearly 250-thousand-dollars from an elderly man. Patricia Martin is the subject of a fraud complaint filed last week by the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. The complaint says Martin was asked to help manage the 95-year-old’s financial affairs. Holding herself as his power of attorney, Martin closed out two of the man’s bank accounts without his permission. She then spent the money on herself, including buying cryptocurrency.