Ex-Hamilton In Chicago Musical Director Sues Over Firing
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The former musical director of Hamilton in Chicago is taking legal action over his firing by the show’s producers. Colin Welford filed a lawsuit last week claiming he was unjustly fired after the Chicago Federation of Musicians failed to represent him during an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing. He is suing the union and the company that runs Hamilton in Chicago for breach of contract and violating the Illinois wage payment act. Welford is seeking more than a year of lost wages.