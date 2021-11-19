Ex-IG Clears Emanuel Of Wrongdoing In Laquan McDonald Death

Former Chicago Inspector General Joe Ferguson is clearing ex-Mayor Rahm Emanuel of wrongdoing in his handling of the deadly police shooting of Laquan McDonald. Emanuel has come under renewed scrutiny as his nomination as ambassador to Japan has faced opposition from progressive Democrats in Congress, who have accused him of helping cover up the teen’s 2014 death. The day after Emanuel faced pointed questions in a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing last month, Ferguson wrote a letter to the committee saying there are no facts that show the former mayor engaged in a cover-up.