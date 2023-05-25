1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Ex-Illinois DCFS Employee Charged With Stealing Child Care Money

May 25, 2023 12:01PM CDT
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

A former Illinois Department of Children and Family Services employee is accused of stealing more than one million dollars in child care money.  Shauntelle Pridgeon of Chicago was charged with fraud in federal court.  Pridgeon was responsible for reviewing and approving daycare providers for children under DCFS’ supervision.  Federal prosecutors say she received one-point-six-million-dollars in payments from childcare providers and spent much of the money at a casino.

