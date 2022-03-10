      Weather Alert

Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan Pleads Not Guilty

Mar 10, 2022 @ 5:22am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is pleading not guilty to federal racketeering and bribery charges. The Chicago Democrat entered the not guilty plea during a telephone court hearing yesterday. Madigan was indicted last week over allegations he led a criminal enterprise designed to enhance his political power and financial well-being while also generating income for his political allies and associates. The longest-serving House speaker in U.S. history resigned from the state house last year.

