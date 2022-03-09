Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan To Be Arraigned

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is scheduled to be arraigned today in court on federal racketeering and bribery charges. The Chicago Democrat was indicted last week over allegations he led a criminal enterprise designed to enhance his political power and financial well-being while also generating income for his political allies and associates. Madigan served in the state house from 1971 until his resignation last year. The 79-year-old was longest-serving House speaker in U.S. history.