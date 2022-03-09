      Weather Alert

Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan To Be Arraigned

Mar 9, 2022 @ 8:07am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is scheduled to be arraigned today in court on federal racketeering and bribery charges. The Chicago Democrat was indicted last week over allegations he led a criminal enterprise designed to enhance his political power and financial well-being while also generating income for his political allies and associates. Madigan served in the state house from 1971 until his resignation last year. The 79-year-old was longest-serving House speaker in U.S. history.

Popular Posts
Joliet Man Arrested After Numerous Guns and Drugs Are Recovered
Shots Fired At Bolingbrook Gas Station
Lausch Says Corruption Investigation is Not Over
I-55 Resurfacing in Will County Begins March 10
Friday Evening Traffic Crash in Joliet Causes Multiple Injuries
Connect With Us Listen To Us On