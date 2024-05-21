Ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges In Arizona Election Interference Case

PHOENIX (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges stemming from his role in an effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Arizona to Joe Biden.

Giuliani appeared remotely for the arraignment that was held in a Phoenix courtroom.

His plea follows a not guilty plea by former Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward for the same charges.

Ward and 11 other people were arraigned in a Phoenix courtroom on conspiracy, forgery and fraud charges.

Her trial date is set for Oct. 17, weeks before the election.

The Tuesday arraignments were the second held in the case.