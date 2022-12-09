1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Ex-Police Officer Who Kneeled On George Floyd’s Back Receives 3.5-Year Sentence

December 9, 2022 1:30PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

He is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentence will be served at the same time.

Kueng appeared at his sentencing via a video feed from a federal prison in Ohio.

When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

