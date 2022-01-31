      Weather Alert

Ex-State Rep. Luis Arroyo Asks For Probation In Federal Bribery Case

Jan 31, 2022 @ 11:31am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Former State Representative Luis Arroyo is asking for probation in his federal bribery case. In a sentencing memo filed Saturday, Arroyo’s attorneys said imprisoning him would be “no more effective than draining Lake Michigan with a spoon” in curbing corruption. The ex-lawmaker pleaded guilty last fall to bribery charges. He was accused of paying a bribe to a state senator in exchange for support of a gambling bill that would have benefited one of Arroyo’s clients. His sentencing is set for February 18th.

