Ex-State Senator Martin Sandoval Charged With Bribery In Red-Light Camera Scheme
FILE - In this March 25, 2014 file photo, Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Cicero, speaks during a news conference at the Illinois state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Senate is urging Gov. Bruce Rauner to reject a presidential call to send National Guard troops to help secure the U.S.-Mexican border. The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 33-22 Thursday, April 12, 2018, to adopt a resolution urging the GOP governor not to comply if President Donald Trump makes a request. Sandoval sponsored the resolution a day after Rauner said he'd deploy troops if the Republican president asks. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Former state Senator Martin Sandoval is scheduled to be arraigned today in federal court. The longtime Chicago Democrat was charged yesterday with bribery and tax offenses several months after federal agents raided his home and offices. The charges accuse him of taking bribes in support of the red-light camera industry while he served as the head of the Senate Transportation Committee. Sandoval is also accused of filing a false federal income tax return for 2017. He stepped down from his office earlier this month after announcing his resignation in November.