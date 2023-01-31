Ex-Suburban School Worker Accused Of Stealing $1.5M Worth Of Chicken Wings

(AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

A former south suburban school district worker is accused of engaging in a massive scheme involving one-point-five-million-dollars worth of stolen chicken wings. Vera Liddell previously works as the director of food services at Harvey School District 152. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office claims Liddell ordered more than 11-thousand cases of chicken wings from the school district’s food provider and then picked up the order in a district cargo van. However, the food was never brought to the school or the students.