Ex-Supervisor of Plainfield Township Sentenced To Federal Prison

February 28, 2023 12:16PM CST
The former elected supervisor of Plainfield Township is going to federal prison after admitting to stealing nearly one-point-four-million-dollars from a private firm where he served as CFO.  Anthony Fremarek was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to wire fraud.  Prosecutors say Fremarek embezzled the money from a privately held consulting firm based in Schaumburg.  He used the company funds to make payments on personal credit cards. 

