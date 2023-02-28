Ex-Supervisor of Plainfield Township Sentenced To Federal Prison

Plainfield Water Tower

The former elected supervisor of Plainfield Township is going to federal prison after admitting to stealing nearly one-point-four-million-dollars from a private firm where he served as CFO. Anthony Fremarek was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to wire fraud. Prosecutors say Fremarek embezzled the money from a privately held consulting firm based in Schaumburg. He used the company funds to make payments on personal credit cards.