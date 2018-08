FILE - In this Friday, March 14, 2008, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Esteban Loaiza winds up during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Vero Beach, Fla. Former All-Star pitcher Loaiza is facing a federal charge that he possessed cocaine intended for sale. Loaiza's drug case was moved Wednesday, March 7, 2018, from state to federal court. He pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges and remains jailed. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

A former star White Sox pitcher is expected to plead guilty in a federal drug case later this week. Esteban Loaiza already pleaded not guilty earlier this year to a charge of possession with intent to distribute 44 pounds of cocaine. He is scheduled to appear in a California court Friday afternoon for a Change of Plea hearing. Loaiza’s attorney would not say if her client would still face jail time as a part of the plea deal of if she will seek probation.