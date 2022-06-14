Excessive Heat Warning From Noon Through Wednesday

Dangerous heat and humidity will spread across the entire area today. Peak heat indices will range from 105 to 110 or slightly higher. Very warm and muggy conditions will persist tonight.
Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 90s again Wednesday, though with slightly lower afternoon humidity. Peak heat indices of 100 to 105 are expected.
A cold front will move into the area Wednesday night, which will bring slightly cooler and less humid air to the region through the end of the week. There is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night as the front moves in, and some storms may be strong to severe, especially across Illinois portions of the outlook area.
National Weather Service
Rick DiMiao