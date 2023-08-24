Excessive Heat Warning Remains In Effect Today

Much of Illinois could experience near triple digit temps today. The National Weather Service says high could reach the upper 90s, with heat index values as high as 115. There is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until tonight, Thursday, August 24th at 8p.m.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service says O’Hare Airport reached a temperature of 98-degrees yesterday. That breaks Chicago’s previous daily high temperature for August 23rd of 97-degree set in 1947.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and the Will County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) are urging residents to take precautionary steps and to be aware of local cooling center locations. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Wednesday and Thursday, with dangerous levels of heat expected.

“We are urging residents not to take risks this week, especially if you are without air conditioning or are planning to spend time outdoors,” said Bertino-Tarrant. “This heat will be reaching dangerous levels. Please take proper precautions and check in with your neighbors and family.”

Residents are urged to visit local cooling centers if they do not have immediate access to an air-conditioned space. There are cooling centers available in almost every community in the county, including in village halls, fire stations, libraries, or other public meeting sites. A full listing of known locations is available on the Will County EMA’s website at www.willcountyema.org.

“The health risks of extreme heat can impact everyone,” said Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson. “We are hoping that people take this heat seriously. By following these precautions and looking out for one another, we can effectively mitigate the risks associated with extreme heat and prevent heat-related tragedies.”

Will County EMA is also providing several tips that residents should follow to ensure safety during the week:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Proper hydration is key to coping with high temperatures. Seek Shade: Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak daytime hours. If possible, schedule outdoor activities for cooler times of the day. Visit Cooling Centers: Cooling centers have been set up across our area to provide a respite from the heat. They offer a cool, comfortable environment where you can relax and cool down. To find the nearest cooling center, please visit www.willcountyema.org. Check on Loved Ones: Reach out to neighbors, friends, and family, especially seniors and those with underlying health conditions. Ensure they are coping well with the extreme heat and have access to the support they need. Limit Outdoor Activities: During this heatwave, it’s advisable to limit strenuous outdoor activities. If you must engage in outdoor work or exercise, take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. Heat can be very taxing on the body; check out the heat related illnesses that can occur with even a short period of exposure. Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others. According to The Impacts Of Climate Change On Human Health In The United States: A Scientific Assessment the following groups are particularly vulnerable to heat; check in with friends and relatives who fall in one of these populations, especially if they don’t have air conditioning.

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

Older adults , particularly those with pre existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.

, particularly those with pre existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects. People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.

are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people. Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.

It is NEVER safe to leave a child, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes! A reported 33 children died in hot cars in 2022. To see the latest information for 2023, go to this link. Deaths routinely are reported as early as April and tragedies continue into December in southern states.

NWS Safety information on Children, Pets and Vehicles: Find out more about how cars can heat up quickly when left in the sun. Information and resources in both English and Spanish from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.