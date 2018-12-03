Exclusive Peek Into New Restaurant At Inwood

Coming soon to Inwood Athletic Center is a new restaurant called The Dock. WJOL got an exclusive tour from brothers and owners, Rick and Mike Trafton. Mike Trafton says all the steel and limestone being used inside the restaurant “fits the image of the city of Joliet.” All the cinder block was gutted and removed. There will be 18 beers on tap. On Friday, workers were centering the new sign on the roof of the restaurant.

The Dock hopes to open by mid December. Click below for an inside tour of construction.