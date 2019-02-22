Exclusive: Survivor Of Aurora Mass Shooting To Scott Slocum; “I was supposed to be in the room”

One of the survivors of the mass shooting at an Aurora manufacturing plant had a message for the families of the victims. He’s sorry that the shooting happened on his watch and has to live with this fact everyday.

The Henry Pratt Manufacturing employee spoke exclusively to the Scott Slocum Show on WJOL. He was supposed to be in a meeting with the shooter Gary Martin on the second floor to terminate his employment but was called to deal with a minor injury on the main floor of the plant.

The text messages he exchanged with wife when he didn’t know whether he was going to live or die. Click here to hear the entire interview.

