Exelon Pushing For Subsidies For Dresden, Byron Nuke Plants

May 17, 2021 @ 11:23am
(AP Photo/Robert Ray, File)

Exelon is once again asking the state of Illinois to help keep its nuclear plants open. The company is pushing for a 353-million-dollar-a-year subsidy for its Dresden and Byron plants. That is about 120-million-dollars more than the last subsidy Exelon asked for from the state. That 2016 deal helped keep Exelon’s plants in Cordova and Clinton up and running. Lawmakers, however, are cool to the idea of spending that much money on just two nuclear power plants.

