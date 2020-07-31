Exit Interview For Outgoing Mayor And Intro of New Acting Mayor In WJOL Studios
Acting Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta/md
Introduced in the WJOL studios this morning, Bolingbrook Trustee Mary Alexander-Basta who was named Thursday night by the Bolingbrook Village Board as the Acting Mayor. Outgoing Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar’s last day is today. The Village also changed the mayor’s position from full time to part-time earlier this month. Claar made over $100,000 a year a full time mayor but Basta will accept a salary of $35,000.