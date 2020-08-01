      Breaking News
Experience Flower Power, Hummingbird Banding and More with Forest Preserve Programs

Aug 1, 2020 @ 5:12am
Watch online as ruby-throated hummingbirds are banded for research purposes during a Forest Preserve District of Will County Facebook Live program set for noon Aug. 19 at Facebook.com/WillCoForests. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Suzy Lyttle)

IN-PERSON PROGRAMS

CHANNAHON – “Senior Coffee Talk: Prairie Colors,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Sip coffee, check out flowers in bloom and discuss all your favorite native prairie plant topics. Bring your own mug. Free; ages 55 or older. Register by Aug. 11; 815-722-9470.

CHANNAHON – “Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike,” 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Start the day with yoga and a hike, and then journal your experience. Bring a yoga mat, water and journal. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by Aug. 12; 815-722-9470.

CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Draw to ID Flowers,” 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, Plum Creek Nature Center. Learn to ID and draw your favorite flowers. Pencils, drawing paper, a field guide and a hand lens will be provided. Bring a camp chair or a mat. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by Aug. 11; 708-946-2216. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by Aug. 11; 708-946-2216.

CUSTER TOWNSHIP – “Reptile Hike! Exploring Kankakee Sands,” 5-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, Kankakee Sands Preserve. Join a naturalist on a search of for prairie and woodland reptiles. Wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and bug repellent. Free; all ages. Register by Aug. 13; 815-722-9470.

Program registration also is available on the Event Calendar, ReconnectWithNature.org/news-events/event-calendar.

ONLINE PROGRAMS

Facebook Live:
Hummingbird Banding Live, noon-12:45 p.m. Aug. 19. Watch online as the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders and volunteers from Thorn Creek Audubon Society capture and band, weigh and measure ruby-throated hummingbirds.
Visit Facebook.com/WillCoForests to view the programs live or a recording after the fact.

Zoom Webinar:
Forest Fitness: Functional Fitness at Hammel Woods, 10-11 a.m. Aug. 18. Staff and fitness professionals show you hot to recreate with existing preserve amenities on your own time and at your own pace.
Visit the Event Calendar, ReconnectWithNature.org/news-events/event-calendar, for more details and Zoom registration links.

