Exploding COVID Cases Has Valley View School District Delaying Return To Hybrid Learning
With our sights set on the return of additional students to in-person learning, we remain vigilant in monitoring the community health metrics related to COVID-19. Currently, Region 7, Will County, and immediate community ZIP Code data trends continue to increase and remain at a substantial level of community transmission for all Will County school metrics.
As much as we are looking forward to welcoming back our youngest learners, we must extend the adaptive pause in the timeline of the Return Together 365U Plan for PK-5 Hybrid Learners.
- Pre-Kindergarten through 5th grade students who have selected hybrid learning will continue with full remote learning with their current teachers through at least Monday, November 30.
- This will be reassessed with future tentative dates set for Bridge and return on-site.
In addition to the metrics related to community transmission, we continue to monitor our internal data very closely. We also continue to track and respond to all reported student and staff COVID positive cases as well as monitor quarantine numbers, from a health and staffing perspective. Based on the current data, our current health and safety precautions, and guidance from health officials, we will continue with staff and small groups of students on-site. Of course this is subject to continual monitoring and adjustment if warranted.
- Students in special programs, targeted groups of students, and STEP students who have already returned will continue to attend in-person.
- High school cross-categorical and sheltered bilingual students will return to in-person learning as scheduled.
- We will continue to plan to bring additional targeted groups/levels on-site at all levels Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, subject to district health metrics and staffing availability; this may also include adjusting the phased return plans into smaller waves where possible.
- The timeline for the return of middle and high school students who have selected hybrid learning remains unchanged at this time.
What’s Next?
District Administration will provide an update to the Board of Education and Community on the status of the Return Together 365U Plan at the next Regular Meeting on Monday, November 16. We will continue to monitor the health metrics for Region 7, Will County, and our community ZIP codes as we make the decisions on moving forward in regard to on-site learners as well as elementary bridge and hybrid learning plans.
We know this is a very trying time for our students, families, and our staff members and the uncertainty causes discomfort for everyone. I am extremely grateful for the patience and resilience our community demonstrates every day. We will continue to be a model for our learners as they continue to make sense of and adapt to the daily changes and challenges that they face.
VVSD Press Release