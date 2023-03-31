“Explosive” Thunderstorms Threaten 65-Million Americans

More than 65-million Americans in at least 15 states are in the path of what meteorologists are calling “explosive” thunderstorms. The violent weather that will develop today threatens a big swath of the center of the country, including cities such as Chicago, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Little Rock. Forecasters say storms boiling up today and tonight could generate tornadoes, torrential rainfall, hail, and damaging 70 to 80-mile an hour wind gusts. Other cities in the fast-moving storms’ line of fire include Detroit, Nashville, and Memphis.