Expressway litter removal weeks of May 23 and 30 Including I-80 Near Larkin

As part of an expanded effort to keep roadsides, interchanges, ramps and shoulders clean of trash and debris, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that litter removal operations are scheduled to take place along the expressway system in Cook and the collar counties.
The following schedule is for daytime litter removal to take place intermittently during the weeks of May 23 and May 30. The locations are weather permitting and subject to change:
o Euclid Avenue to Interstate 390
o North Avenue to Illinois 83
o Illinois 83 to St. Charles Road
o Harlem Avenue to Wolf Road
o Congress Parkway to Bishop Ford
o Dan Ryan to I-80
o Stony Island/103rd Street
o DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Harlem Avenue
o Austin Avenue to Ida B. Wells Drive
o Larkin to I-355
o Monroe Street to Sayre Avenue
Although lane closures will not be required, equipment and workers may be present on the shoulders. Motorists are asked to remain alert, slow down, move over and give maintenance teams space to work – it’s the law.
Similar operations will be taking place on a rotating basis across the region as weather permits and announced in advance.
In addition to dispatching its regular maintenance employees to pick up litter, this year, IDOT is hiring private firms help with the frequency of trash removal and shoulder sweeping operations, while also filling gaps in coverage areas. Priority consideration is given to smaller companies seeking opportunities to participate on state projects and programs through the state’s Small Business Initiative.
While IDOT is committed to maintaining a positive impression of the state by keeping roadsides clean, the public can play a part as well. Remember: Think Before You Throw! Littering is a problem that’s easily controlled and preventable. Use a trash can instead.
Litter is more than just an eyesore – it has real, negative impacts on the environment and communities, while unnecessarily costing taxpayers millions of dollars a year. In 2021, IDOT spent approximately $41.3 million statewide on picking up litter, sweeping shoulders and removing large debris. That’s the equivalent of resurfacing 21 miles of roadway or purchasing 261 new maintenance trucks that also plow snow in winter.