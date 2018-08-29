Extra Police And Bags Check At Joliet Central High School

Students will be greeted with extra police, bag searches and metal detection today at Joliet Central High School. A safety alert message was on the school’s website. “Overnight, Joliet Central High School staff were notified of a threatening Snapchat circulating that showed a picture of a written message referencing a shooting at Central Campus. The Joliet Police Department was immediately notified and are investigating. Out of an abundance of caution, Joliet Police will be stationed in and around the campus today and extra security measures will be taken, including searches and metal detecting.”

The message stated that the safety and security of the school is their top priority. This is a perfect reminder that students, staff and the community remain the best security when they “See Something and Say Something.” The school is commending the students who found this and brought it to the attention of staff.