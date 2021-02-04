EXTREME Cold in Forecast and Cold Weather Tips for Joliet Residents
The city of Joliet is issuing a warning for all citizens as we head into the weekend. Current forecasts for the upcoming weekend in Joliet and the surrounding communities call for potentially hazardously low cold temperatures and life-threatening wind chills. This is extremely dangerous weather and serious precautions should be taken. If possible, stay indoors during this time. If you must go outdoors, limit yours and pets’ time and dress properly. Based on the projected upcoming temperatures, warming centers will be open from Saturday, February 6, through Monday February 8, 2021.
City Hall will be open during regular business hours (8 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.).
Preventing and Thawing Frozen Pipes
• Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around the plumbing.
• Insulate pipes in cold prone areas of your home using pipe insulation.
• If pipes are already frozen, shut off water immediately at the inside main valve.
• Use warm air to thaw a frozen pipe, like a hair dryer or supervised space heater. Never use an open flame. If your pipes are frozen for more than 24-hours please call the City of Joliet Department of Public Utilities 24 hour line at 815-724-4220.
Warming Centers in Joliet:
Catholic Charities Daybreak Center
611 E. Cass St.
Joliet, IL 60432
815-774-4663
MorningStar Mission
350 E. Washington St.
Joliet, IL 60433
815-722-5780
Buildings that are open to the public during regular business hours may also be able to temporarily accommodate those seeking shelter from the extreme temperatures. Residents are encouraged to keep weekend and business hours in mind when checking on locations and to always call a facility prior to arriving to ensure they are operating as a warming center.
Please check on the elderly, those with medical conditions and those with special needs during periods of extreme cold weather. To request a wellness check or if you are in need of temporary shelter, please contact the Joliet Police Department 24-hour non-emergency number at 815-726-2491.
Please make sure that you have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detector in your home.
Keeping Pets Safe in the Cold:
• This dangerously cold weather is deadly to animals if left outdoors. Bring your pets indoors.
• Do not leave your pets alone in a vehicle.
• Make sure your pet has a warm, dry place with plenty of food and water.
• Keep salt away from pets’ paws.
• If you see an animal outdoors and in need, become their advocate. Contact Joliet Animal Control at 815-720-0333 to report an animal in distress.
Always call 9-1-1 in case of a medical emergency.