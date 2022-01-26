Schools Being Canceled on Wednesday Due to Extreme Weather

Due to extreme weather conditions, Joliet District 86 Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. No classes or after school activities will be held on Wednesday. The school day will be made up on June 1, 2022.
Joliet Township District 204 has announced that, Wednesday, January 26 will be an Emergency E-Learning Day for students and staff.
There will also be no school on Wednesday for St. Rays Catholic School and Lincoln School.
Troy 30-C has announced that Wednesday will be an el-earning day.