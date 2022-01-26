      Weather Alert

Schools Being Canceled on Wednesday Due to Extreme Weather

Jan 26, 2022 @ 5:37am

Due to extreme weather conditions, Joliet District 86 Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.  No classes or after school activities will be held on Wednesday. The school day will be made up on June 1, 2022.

Joliet Township District 204 has announced that, Wednesday, January 26 will be an Emergency E-Learning Day for students and staff.

There will also be no school on Wednesday for St. Rays Catholic School and Lincoln School.

Troy 30-C has announced that Wednesday will be an el-earning day.

Popular Posts
Two Semi Crash on I-80 Injures Two, One Seriously
Update: Will County Coroner Identifies Man Killed In Second Major Accident On Friday in the Will County Area
Joliet Police Arrested 87-year-old For Shooting In Direction Of His Neighbor
Romeoville And Naperville Exchange Club's Ribfest Part Ways
Gov. Pritzker Announces $111 Million in Back to Business Grants Distributed to Support Small Businesses
Connect With Us Listen To Us On