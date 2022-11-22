1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

FAA Approves Massive O’Hare Project

November 22, 2022 12:02PM CST
Construction workers continue to make progress on building runway 10c/28c as part of the O'Hare airport expansion plan on Wednesday, March 24, 2010, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Prisching)

The FAA is signing off on a seven-billion-dollar project to replace Terminal 2 at O’Hare Airport with a new Global Terminal.  The new terminal is intended to link domestic and international flights in one location.  Demolition of Terminal 2 will begin in 2026, with a target completion date of 2030 for construction of the O’Hare Global Terminal.  The project also includes two satellite concourses that add even more gates.

