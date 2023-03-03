Facebook Founder And Wife Invest $250M In New Chicago Research Lab

(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Doctor Priscilla Chan are investing 250-million-dollars into creating a biomedical research facility in Chicago. Governor JB Pritzker announced that the state will chip in 25 million dollars to support the project. The location of the site is not being revealed but it will be named the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago. The hub is designed to bring together researchers with the task of developing new technologies for studying human biology.