Facebook Users Can Submit Claims In $725 Million Dollar Privacy Settlement

Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta has agreed to pay. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, British political consultancy firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other republican candidates.

According to CNBC, “the breach forced Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress and to take out full-page ads where he apologized for the missteps.”

It takes only a few minutes to fill out the claim form which must be submitted by August 25 of this year. It’s unclear how much the settlement payment will be.

Click the claim form to submit a claim.