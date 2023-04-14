Faculty And Staff At Another Illinois University Could Go On Strike
April 14, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Faculty and staff at another university in Illinois could go on strike. Union staffers at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago voted yesterday to walk off the job if an agreement with the administration is not reached at upcoming bargaining sessions. NEIU would be the fourth state university to face a work stoppage. Employees at Chicago State University, Governor’s State University and Eastern Illinois University have all gone on strike recently.