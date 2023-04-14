1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Faculty And Staff At Another Illinois University Could Go On Strike

April 14, 2023 12:02PM CDT
FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2015 file photo, University of Illinois students walk across the Main Quad on campus in Urbana, Ill. On Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, university trustees approved a tuition freeze for instate freshmen. (AP Photo/David Mercer, File)

Faculty and staff at another university in Illinois could go on strike.  Union staffers at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago voted yesterday to walk off the job if an agreement with the administration is not reached at upcoming bargaining sessions.  NEIU would be the fourth state university to face a work stoppage.  Employees at Chicago State University, Governor’s State University and Eastern Illinois University have all gone on strike recently.

