Faculty Union Awards $7,300 in Student Scholarships & Fall Semester Begins Aug. 22

The Joliet Junior College Faculty Union has awarded $7,300 in scholarships to local students.
“As educators, we understand the value of life-long education, and we are pleased that we can assist students as they pursue their academic goals,” said Bob Marcink, JJC Faculty Union president.
Scholarships ranged from $300 to $750.
Registration for the fall semester is now open with classes beginning Aug. 22. JJC is offering more in-person courses but still has online and hybrid options available.
In preparation for the new academic year, the college has been hosting Registration Days, a one-stop-shop to help students with admissions, placement testing, registration and more. The remaining Registration Days are at various dates and times from Aug.4-18.
Flex Start courses are also available for 14, 12 and 8 week classes, beginning in September or October.
