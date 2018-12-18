Failure To Register As Sex Offender
By Monica DeSantis
|
Dec 18, 2018 @ 6:01 AM

Channahon Police arrest a 55 year old man for not living at the address provided during his most recent registration as a sex offender. Daniel Fischer was arrested on the morning of December 17th at 1933 Cherry Hill Road in Joliet. A public tip led detectives to a business on Cherry Hill Rd. where Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office assisted locating Fischer.

Fischer is charged with one count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, a Class 2 Felony. Fischer is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. His bond has been set at $100,000.

