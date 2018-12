A counterfeit one-hundred dollar bill turned up at a Goodwill store in New Lenox. An officer was dispatched to the store at 441 East Lincoln Highway on December 7th in reference to a deceptive practice complaint. A customer attempted to pay for merchandise using a fraudulent $100 bill. The cashier recognized that the bill was fake and the offender left the store without the bill or the merchandise according to the New Lenox Police Department.