Fake Threats Made To Communities Across Illinois

Swatting calls targeting schools throughout the U.S.

As for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting local law enforcement in 19 counties, totaling 21 calls, received threats directed towards schools on Wednesday. Responders have not located any actual threats as a result of these calls. The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety. Law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials are encouraged to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies.

Communities in Illinois, and across the country, are experiencing what is referred to as swatting – dangerous and illegal fake calls about an active shooter situation, typically at a school. While state and national intelligence agencies have seen a pattern of these fake calls, each call is taken seriously. Will County is not on the list below.

Counties in Illinois that have reported calls today include: