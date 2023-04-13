1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Fake Threats Made To Communities Across Illinois

April 13, 2023 6:13AM CDT
Share
Fake Threats Made To Communities Across Illinois
9-1-1 Call Center file photo(AP Photo/Matt Sedensky)

Swatting calls targeting schools throughout the U.S.

As for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting local law enforcement in 19 counties, totaling 21 calls, received threats directed towards schools on Wednesday.  Responders have not located any actual threats as a result of these calls.  The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety.  Law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials are encouraged to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies.

Communities in Illinois, and across the country, are experiencing what is referred to as swatting – dangerous and illegal fake calls about an active shooter situation, typically at a school.  While state and national intelligence agencies have seen a pattern of these fake calls, each call is taken seriously.  Will County is not on the list below.

Counties in Illinois that have reported calls today include:

City County City County
Champaign Champaign County Springfield Sangamon County
Chicago Cook County Freeport Stephenson County
Aurora DuPage County Marion Williamson County
Carbondale Jackson County Rockford Winnebago County
Murphysboro Jackson County    
Mount Vernon Jefferson County    
Vienna Johnson County    
Dixon Lee County    
Decatur Macon County    
Granite City Madison County    
Collinsville Madison County    
Centralia Marion County    
Bloomington McLean County    
Jacksonville Morgan County    
Peoria Peoria County    
Pittsfield Pike County    
Eldorado Saline County    

Popular Posts

1

Plainfield Mom Charged with DUI; Five Children In the Vehicle Before Crashing into Mailboxes
2

Severe Storm Rolls Through Will County
3

Severe Weather Threat Friday Evening
4

Bolingbrook Arrest Leads to the Recovery of Burglary Proceeds
5

Joliet Man Arrested After Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop

Recent Posts