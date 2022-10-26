1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Fall Colors Trip Planner For Illinois

October 26, 2022 6:13AM CDT
There’s still time to see some of the brilliant colors of fall this year before winter.

The Illinois Department of Tourism has released a new fall interactive guide, “2022 Fall Colors Trip Planner.” The online trip planner includes an interactive color tracker, maps, and ways to track color changes by region. Additional features include a variety of fall travel trip itineraries of “must-visit” destinations. There is also a place to share your own photos throughout the season using the hashtag #EnjoyIllinois.

